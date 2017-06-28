FMCA convention coming right up





Family Motor Coach Association’s (FMCA) staff and volunteers are on final approach for the motorhome-owners group’s 96th International Convention & RV Expo July 12 through 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center in Indianapolis. All owners of self-contained RVs and members of the public are invited.

Major motorhome manufacturers and dealers showcase their latest offerings. Vendors of RV accessories, components, supplies, and services will be on hand inside Champions Pavilion.

Registered attendees can attend seminars on more than 100 topics.

Attendees will be treated to a host of other activities. They will gather with fellow RV owners at morning coffee hour July 13 through 15, and at an always-popular ice cream social on Thursday afternoon, July 14. They can join early-morning exercise sessions, participate in a cornhole (bean-bag toss) tournament, hop aboard their bicycle for one of several Monon Trail excursions, and other activities.

Entertainment kicks off on Thursday, July 13, when singer-musician William Florian takes the stage to present a special show titled “The John Denver Story” — a tribute to one of America’s most beloved folk singer-songwriters. Friday evening, musicians Pamela G. and Jackie B. will perform a mix of country songs, pop oldies, and folk and bluegrass melodies. Cirque-A-Paloozay will perform on Saturday.

The FMCA Board of Directors will meet during the event to discuss business matters including a proposal to be voted on later by members on whether to allow RVers with towable recreational vehicles to join the club, historically open only to owners of motorized RVs.

RV Basics Workshop

Educational classes will be offered July 10 for an additional fee before the main event gets underway. In the RV Basic program experts will familiarize new RVers with the various systems and operation of their mobile homes. The program is also suitable for experienced RVers who wish to improve their skills. For information, visit FMCA.com/academy or call (800) 543-3622.