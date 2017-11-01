FMCA drops rate for roadside assistance plan

The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) has rolled out new pricing for its Roadside Rescue plan, available exclusively to its members.

For $69 a year, members gain access to an RV plan that provides benefits that include towing to the nearest qualified repair center, lockout assistance, vehicle fluid delivery, tire service, winch-out service, trip routing, and more. Members may also add their cars to the program and extend coverage to family members living in the household with no increase in the rate.

Towing to a “qualified repair center,” as noted above, means “placing the unit at a repair center that can handle the specific type of repair,” according to FMCA Executive Director Chris Smith. “In many cases the member has ‘pre-qualified’ with the location they request it be towed to. If they have not we will find location off of our repair/dealer file.“

SafeRide RV Motor Club has been FMCA’s roadside assistance partner since 2014, and the newly announced pricing is for the same plan offered previously for $109 per year. FMCA members have the opportunity to lock in the $69 rate for one, two, or three years (with a corresponding one-, two-, or three-year FMCA membership). The plan is available to FMCA members in the United States and Canada.

“SafeRide RV Motor Club has been a great partner for FMCA, and we are excited to be able to offer this plan to members at a reduced rate,” said Smith. “Our surveys have indicated that at least 85 percent of FMCA members have some form of RV roadside assistance plan.”

FMCA is a member-owned association for motorhome owners. The membership is currently voting on an initiative to welcome owners of other types of RVs as well. The results will be announced in early December. For information about FMCA membership, visit FMCA.com or call (800) 543-3622. To sign up for the FMCA Roadside plan, visit FMCA.com/roadsiderescue or call (877) 581-8581.