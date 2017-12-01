FMCA to welcome towable owners

After several months of voting, members of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) have voted overwhelmingly to admit the owners of all self-contained RVs. For more than 50 years FMCA has been exclusively for the owners of self-contained motorized RVs.

Approximately 13 percent of the membership voted, a total of 9,801 votes. Of those, 6,820 voted to accept owners of towable RVs, with 2,981 opposed.

“Per FMCA’s governing documents, the paperwork is being filed to make the vote official. Until the paperwork is finalized, we cannot accept membership applications from owners of self-contained RVs,” FMCA wrote to members in a Friday afternoon email.



The club will still be named the Family Motor Coach Association but will be commonly referred to as FMCA.