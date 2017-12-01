Comments for FMCA to welcome towable owners
I don’t see how this will magically fix FMCA’s elderly membership problem. I couldn’t relate to their average 70+ year old members and I’m 53. I don’t think a bunch of 30-somethings are suddenly going to join. Good Sam and FMCA appear to me as clubs for long-retired people my parents’ age.
I will not renew my FMCA membership. I have been a member for a number of years. When I joined I liked the idea it was for motorhomes only.
I would not join FMCA if it was the only club out there. I was a member years ago but when we sold our motor home, I had to leave. Now that membership is declining they want to open doors to generate more revenue. Not good enough then, not good enough now. Fulltime 5th wheel for 11 yrs now.
Not sure if we’ll join or not. We went to one FMCA Rally where Towables were allowed, and joked that our Fifthwheel/Tow was worth more than half the Motor Homes that were there..
With such a small percentage of FMCA Members voting I still have to wonder how welcomed we would be.
Well my deciding factor is if they offer benifits that match my traveling goals. I guess I’m lucky not to have a negative history of bad feelings or specific expectations.
I find some comments from the different RV owners interesting. Each seems to have a good number of negative opinions of the other but I have to wonder if the feelings are based on facts and current behavior or if some of the prejudices are holdover from by-gone days.
I have a small (23′) Class-C so clearly, do not fit the stereotype of an elitist Class-A DP owner. I have been to a few FMCA conventions and have always felt welcome. Even been invited to join talk around the campfire.
No doubt there are some RV owners who feel their brand is the only good brand and probably some feel the same about their “type” RV. I really do not understand the prejudices some have about other people they have never met.
Chuck really nice article about the FMCA vote. Thank you for your support.