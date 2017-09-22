FMCA’s future unclear. Your thoughts, please?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

The Family Motor Coach Association, FMCA, has begun surveying its members about including owners of towable RVs into the club, which is currently restricted to owners of motorized RVs only. If more than 50 percent of current members vote yes, to accept towables, then FMCA will welcome all RVs, motorized or not. Voting is being conducted through the club’s magazine and ends November 30.

If you would like to learn more about what the change would mean, watch the video I recorded in March at FMCA’s rally in Chandler, Arizona where then-club president Charlie Adcock spoke to members.

I plan to provide my thoughts in the next week or two, but I would first like to ask you what you think. If you are member of the club, will you vote to accept towables or not? If you are a towable owner, are you interested in joining? The current results tally will appear immediately after you vote.