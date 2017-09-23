Comments for FMCA’s future unclear. Your thoughts, please?
I don’t have a solution to FMCA’s membership woes, but I’m a member of several RV groups, each with a specialized emphasis, because a concentrated focus provides benefits that are unavoidably diluted with attention to a broader base. An FMCA convention, for example, won’t be as valuable if, instead of 50 seminars on motorhome-related topics, there are 10 for motorhomes and 40 for trailers, hitches, tow vehicles, toy haulers, and so on. Besides that, I’m already a member of an all-RV club (Good Sam) and don’t see a reason to be a member of two. I’ll keep an open mind, but if the measure passes (I’m sure it will), my hope will be that another motorhome-related organization will emerge. Either way, it’s hard to imagine a reason why I’ll renew my FMCA membership.
I have never heard of FMAC offering discounts at campground….ex. good sam offers 10%, it’s not much, but its and incentive for some.
When using the FMAC brand, you should have a bit of clout at campgrounds….how about a model after passport America added to the brand.
I for one am not a regimented camper, but I would like to get more for my dollar as a FMAC than just a good price on tires……that only happens once every 7 years.
Our style of rv’ing is exploring the whole US…..visiting 37 of the 50 somewhat national parks in the last 12 years is a quest, not to mention visiting all 50 states at least once. Even Hawaii via cruise ship, but the coach was an important part of that particular trip.
I once belonged to the club but dropped out because it seemed right coast centric. I’m a left coaster. It was a little boring.