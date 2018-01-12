Folding camping table fits in compact carrying bag

You can never have too much working surface – especially for preparing food, barbecuing outside, seating additional guests, or just somewhere to put stuff in your campsite.

The Moon Lence Ultralight Folding Table features simplicity in design, stable holders and a portable package. Weighing only 1.59 lbs., with up to 33 lbs. holding capacity, the folding table is sturdy, convenient and practical. This lightweight and compact outdoor gear is an ideal choice for outdoor activities such as camping, picnicking, fishing on the river, etc.

Features:

– Sturdy construction.

– Lightweight, portable table packed in a durable bag.

– Waterproof and weather-resistant design.

Specifications:

– Unfolded Size: 22 x 17 x 15 inches

– Storage Pouch: 23 x 3 inches (length x diameter)

– Fabric: 600D Oxford cloth

– Frame: 7075 Aluminum alloy

– Weight Capacity: 33lbs/15kg

– Color: Orange/Red/Gold/Sliver

STRONG STABILITY: Strong holders with sturdy joints and connectors make the desk stable and smooth on irregular surfaces. Constructed of high-quality materials.

HIGH DURABILITY: Made of 600D ripstop Oxford cloth and high-strength aluminum alloy frame.

PORTABLE DESIGN: Both the cloth and the holders are foldable. Easy to carry and store. The table comes with a durable nylon bag.

EASY TO SET UP: Foldable mesh and extendable metal poles make it an easy one-minute set up and fold down.

VERSATILITY: Great for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, picnicking, fishing, BBQing.

You can find the Moon Lence folding table on Amazon.

