Ford recalls more than 200,000 2016 F-150s and Explorers

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 1, 2017 – Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 202,274 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles equipped with front power seats that may experience looseness of the front seat adjuster assembly.

In affected vehicles, the upper left-hand pivot bolt for the front power seat adjuster may loosen or fall out. A front seat cushion with a missing upper left-hand pivot bolt may experience increased movement in a crash and not properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include:

• 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

• 2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

• 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

The recall involves approximately 202,274 vehicles in North America including 177,264 in the United States and federalized territories, 22,620 in Canada and 2,390 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S40.

Dealers will measure the torque of the power seat track upper pivot link bolt. If the bolt passes the torque inspection, dealers will remove and clean the bolt, apply new threadlock, and reinstall the bolt to the specified torque. This repair will complete the recall. If the bolt fails the torque inspection, threadlock will be added and the bolt will be reinstalled as an interim repair for sold units until the final repair is available. The final repair will include replacement of the lift link with new bushings and fasteners. All repairs will be performed at no cost to the customer.

Source: Ford Motor Company press release