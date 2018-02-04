Forest River recalls some Palomino trailers: LP tank may detach

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Palomino PaloMini trailers. The mounting bracket for the single liquid propane (LP) bottle may break allowing the LP bottle to detach from the vehicle.
If the LP bottle detaches from the vehicle, there is an increased risk of injury or crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new LP bottle ring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 22, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-432-3246. Forest River’s number for this recall is 400-0612.