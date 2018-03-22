Forest River RV recalls some motorhomes on Freightliner chassis

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 416 model year 2016-2017 Forest River Berkshire, 2012-2017 Forest River Charleston, 2013-2015 Coachmen Cross Country and Pathfinder, and 2014-2015 Glaval Synergy motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis.
The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.
Forest River will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 15, 2018. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712, Forest River customer service at 1-574-295-2117, Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-8212, or Glaval customer service at 1-574-343-5167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0665.