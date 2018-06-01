Forest River recalls some trailers for fridge fire risk

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Surveyor trailers, model SVT241RBLE. The refrigerator in the slide room may not have an air cycling fan to cool the refrigerator parts, which can cause the refrigerator to overheat.

If the refrigerator overheats, the cooling tubs may fail, increasing the risk of a fire.

Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a cooling fan assembly, free of charge. The recall began on May 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-0719.