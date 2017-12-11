Some Forest River Dynamax RVs recalled for CO danger

Forest River, Inc. is recalling more than 580 model year 2017-2018 Dynamax motorhomes, models ISC24FWM, ISC24RWM, ISC24FWMCD and ISC24CBM. If the vehicle is parked with the engine running, carbon monoxide may enter the passenger cabin through open windows or other openings in the floor.

Occupants of the vehicle may be exposed to carbon monoxide which increases the risk of injury or death. The reason for recall is that the vehicle’s exhaust pipe does not extend beyond the periphery of the vehicle.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install stainless steel exhaust tips to lengthen the exhaust, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-262-347.