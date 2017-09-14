Forest River recalling some 2018 Rockwood, Flagstaff trailers

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 Rockwood and Flagstaff travel trailers equipped with Dexter axles. The spindle nut on the axles may not have been torqued to the proper specifications.

The over-tightened nut may cause the hub bearings to fail and the tire and rim to separate from the axle resulting in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and Dexter axle dealers will inspect and replace any suspect bearings, hubs, and spindle nuts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-5164 or Dexter Axle at 1-574-295-7888. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10C-0496.

