Forest River recalling some 2018 Puma trailers

Forest River, Inc. is recalling 742 model year 2018 Puma travel trailers. When installing and tightening the wheels on the trailers, the plastic wheel center cap was found to interfere with the torque specification, preventing the wheels from being properly tightened.

If the wheels were not properly tightened, they may loosen and detach while the trailer is moving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will remove the plastic wheel center cap and install a different center cap, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 5, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 420-0537.