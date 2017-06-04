Forest River recalling some Hyperlite toy haulers





Forest River is recalling certain 2014 XLR Hyperlite toyhaulers. The vehicles have an axle equalizer knurled bolt (axle shackle locating bolt) that may not be properly seated in the chassis axle hanger.

If the equalizer knurled bolt and nut are not installed properly or are missing from a triple-axle configuration, the center axle can rotate to the rear and could lead to tire degradation or loss of vehicle control resulting in a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace any equalizer knurled bolts and nuts that were improperly installed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0431. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-03202017-0355.