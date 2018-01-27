Forest River recalling some trailers for improper wiring

Forest River is recalling certain 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee travel trailers. On the affected RVs, a 14 gauge and a 12 gauge neutral wire for the 110V air conditioning were connected to the same lug in the 120V panel neutral bus bar.
If both wires were connected to the same lug, he smaller wire may overheat and fail due to trying to handle a higher load, thereby increasing the risk of an electrical fire.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the subject wire to another 14 gauge terminal, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17A-0609.
I think the language in the press release is wrong. Modern electrical code doesn’t allow for multiple neutral wires to be terminated under the same screw-lug on the neutral bar, especially if they’re different diameters, so that’s likely the violation. It’s possible that the smaller diameter wire next to a larger one may not make full contact inside the lug which could be a source of overheating. However, I’m pretty confident there’s no way that extra current from the 12-gauge wire can somehow end up in the 14-gauge neutral wire. But I’ll see if Forest River will supply me with as-built schematics to study. This could simply be marketing department language that got into the press release.