Forest River recalling some trailers for improper wiring

Forest River is recalling certain 2017-2018 Forest River Cherokee travel trailers. On the affected RVs, a 14 gauge and a 12 gauge neutral wire for the 110V air conditioning were connected to the same lug in the 120V panel neutral bus bar.

If both wires were connected to the same lug, he smaller wire may overheat and fail due to trying to handle a higher load, thereby increasing the risk of an electrical fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the subject wire to another 14 gauge terminal, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17A-0609.