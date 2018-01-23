Forest River recalls some ’18 trailers for furnace issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time Crusader and Sanibel travel trailers. A bracket used to secure the furnace in place may be missing, allowing the furnace to shift, possibly resulting in the fresh air intake and the furnace exhaust tubes being misaligned with the furnace.

If the tubes are misaligned, carbon monoxide could enter the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of illness or death. Additionally, flames could escape the furnace during start up, increasing the risk of a fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a bracket to secure the furnace, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 16, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0600.