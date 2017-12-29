Forest River recalls some motorhomes for fire risk

Forest River is recalling certain 2016-2018 Berkshire XLT motorhomes. Incorrect circuit breakers were used that may not contact the electrical sub-panel correctly. If the circuit breaker’s internal spring retention mechanism does not properly contact the sub-panel, the condition could cause excessive heat which could increase the risk of fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect circuit breaker, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-0594.