Forest River recalls 3,297 trailers for improper wiring

Forest River is recalling 3,297 model year 2015-2018 Cascade and Cherokee travel trailers. The trailer wiring may have been improperly routed, allowing the wires to be pinched between the chassis and the vehicle body.
Pinched wires could short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers, rerouting the wires, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 16, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8072. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-0456.