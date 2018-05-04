Forest River recalls Coachmen RVs for propane-related issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2018-2019 Coachmen Spirit travel trailers, models SBT2963BH and SBT2342BH. The outdoor cooktop may have been installed without a liquid propane (LP) quick disconnect.

If the cooktop unit does not have an LP hose quick disconnect feature and the cooktop is placed into the vehicle while still connected to the LP supply and with the LP hose in the on position, users may be exposed to carbon monoxide. Additionally, the escaping propane gas may increase the risk of a fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will disconnect the LP supply line and relocate it with a quick disconnect LP fitting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 15, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220-0691.