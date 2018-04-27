Forest River recalls RVs: door may open during travel

(April 27, 2018) — Forest River is recalling approximately 600 model year 2018-2019 Forest River FR3 and Georgetown motorhomes. The entry door latch may not engage fully, allowing the door to open unexpectedly while the RV is moving.

The door frame is not sufficiently supported in the striker bolt area. Forest River had changed suppliers for its Georgetown and FR3 models and began to manufacture units with the new supplier’s product beginning Nov. 29, 2017. When the entry door from the new supplier’s product was in put into production, Forest River did not adjust the installation processes to account for variations in the new door’s design compared to the previous one, hence the problem.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-0700.

