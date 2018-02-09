Forest River recalls RVs for missing emergency exit window

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Cardinal travel trailers, models CAF3045RLLE, CAF304SR, CAF322DS and CAF392RD. The vehicles were manufactured without an emergency exit window in the rear wall of the vehicle.

Without a secondary means of escape from the vehicle, a person may be trapped inside the vehicle during an emergency, which could increase the risk of injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install an emergency exit window, free of charge. The remedy window has red handle latches and hinges at the top to allow for egress through the window in compliance with the ANSI 119.2 section of the code “Fire and Life Safety Systems” and sub-section 6.2.2 “Secondary Means of Escape.”

The recall is expected to begin March 28, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 15-0626.