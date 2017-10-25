Forest River recalls some Coachmen Express travel trailers

Forest River is recalling 594 model year 2013-2014 Coachmen Freedom Express RVs. The frames on the trailers may not have had reinforcement stiffeners welded onto the exterior I-Beam in the axle area, allowing the axles to be misaligned.

The frame supplier, Lippert Components, Inc., indicated that based on manufacturing records it did not install the chassis stiffener from February 1, 2013 through July 31, 2013.

Without the reinforcement stiffeners, under certain conditions excessive side load may be applied to the axle area. In some cases the axle hangers or the lower flange of the I–Beam could twist or break. This could lead to misaligned axles and/or overloading of the suspension which could affect vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and the frame manufacturer will inspect the trailer for frame reinforcements, installing them as necessary and secure the axle mountings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8205, or Lippert Components customer service at 1-574-537-8900. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220-0529.