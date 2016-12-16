Forest River recalls some motorhomes, toy haulers





Forest River is recalling more than 2,800 model year 2015-2017 FR3 motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2014 to May 12, 2016; 2015-2017 Prime Time Spartan toyhaulers manufactured June 10, 2014 to May 31, 2016; 2013-2016 Palomino Columbus toyhaulers manufactured October 4, 2012 to December 4, 2015; and 2015-2016 XLR Thunderbolt and Nitro toyhaulers manufactured May 23, 2014 to November 23, 2016.

The vehicles were equipped with certain black, aluminum ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded ‘top hat’ that can separate from the hinge.

If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit to correct the issue, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-11102016-0271.