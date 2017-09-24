Forest River recalls some Prime Time fifth wheels

Forest River is recalling certain 2017-2018 Prime Time Wildcat fifth-wheel trailers. The water heater may have been installed too close to the underside of the slideout possibly allowing carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle.

If carbon monoxide enters the vehicle through the slideout opening, it can increase the risk of injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a kit to remedy the water heater’s location, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 2, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 61-0515.