Forest River recalls some RVs for wrong weight label

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Coachmen Crossfit Class B motorhomes. The Federal Placards on the vehicles incorrectly list a rear axle Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) that exceeds the GAWR assigned by the chassis manufacturer.

The incorrect GAWR may cause the operator to overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began April 25, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8590. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-0699.