Forest River recalls some trailers for wrong tire info

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Prime Time Tracer travel trailers. The Federal Placard on these vehicles may not list the correct tire pressure information of 65 PSI and 448 kPa. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”

Following the incorrect tire pressure information can cause the tires to prematurely fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide corrected Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 27, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0514.

