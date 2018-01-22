Forest River recalls some Surveyor trailers for fire risk

Chuck Woodbury
Forest River recalls some Surveyor trailers for fire risk

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 Surveyor trailers, models SVT266RLDS, SVT285IKDS, SVT285IKLE, SVT323BHLE, SVT33KRETS, SVT33KRLOK and SVT33KRLTS. These vehicles were built with a circuit breaker that allows more current that the wiring can handle.

The incorrect circuit breaker can cause the wiring to melt, increasing the risk of a fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a circuit breaker with the correct load rating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 28, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119, extension 205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-0604.

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment