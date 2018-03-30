Forest River recalls some Surveyor trailers for fridge fire risk

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 Surveyor travel trailers, models SVT248BHLE and SVT248BHLE-OR. The refrigerator in the slideroom may have been installed without an air cycling fan to cool the refrigerator parts, which can cause the refrigerator cooling tubes to fail.

If the refrigerator overheats, the cooling tubes may fail, increasing the risk of a fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a fan assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 17, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-573-642-3119. Forest River’s number for this recall is 3747-0667.