Forest River recalls toy haulers for wrong safety chains

Forest River is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forest River XLR Toyhaulers, models XLT25KW, XLT25KW-W, XLT28KW and XLT28KW-W. The safety chains on these vehicles do not exceed the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the trailer. In the event of a trailer becoming uncoupled from the tow vehicle, if the safety chains fail, the trailer may separate, increasing the risk of a crash.

The vehicles in the recall were identified from production records starting with the first unit built until the issue was corrected in production. There was a miscalculation of the GVWR at the pre-production stage which led to an incorrect safety chain rating being between Forest River and the frame supplies.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the safety chains with chains that exceed the vehicle’s GVWR, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 23, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0432. Forest River’s number for this recall is 45-0645.