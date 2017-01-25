Forest River recalls Toyhauler, Fifth Wheels





Forest River, is recalling 556 model year 2017 XLR Toyhauler and Prime Time Spartan recreational fifth-wheel vehicles manufactured August 21, 2016, to December 12, 2016. The affected vehicles have rear cargo door hinges with welds on the hinge pin and hinge plate that may be insufficient, and as a result, the top of the door may swing down with more force than normal increasing the risk of personal injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ramp door hinge, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 27, 2017. For more information, XLR owners may call 1-574-642-0432 and Spartan owners may call 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-12312016-0310.