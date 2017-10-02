Forest River recalls trailers for fire risk from LP leak

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling more than 1,700 model year 2015-2018 Vibe, and 2016-2018 Rainier trailers. The liquid propane (LP) line may have insufficient clearance above the axle shackle.
Without adequate clearance, the LP line may be damaged, resulting in a propane leak, increasing the risk of fire.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the LP line with a longer one, routing it away from the axle hangers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 10, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8063. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-0516.