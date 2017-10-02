Forest River recalls trailers for fire risk from LP leak

Chuck Woodbury
Forest River recalls trailers for fire risk from LP leak

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling more than 1,700 model year 2015-2018 Vibe, and 2016-2018 Rainier trailers. The liquid propane (LP) line may have insufficient clearance above the axle shackle.

Without adequate clearance, the LP line may be damaged, resulting in a propane leak, increasing the risk of fire.

Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the LP line with a longer one, routing it away from the axle hangers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 10, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8063. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-0516.

Click here to learn of more recent recalls.

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment