Forest River recalls trailers for misplaced marker lights

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 Cherokee trailers. The amber side marker lights are not located as far to the front as feasible on the vehicle.

Additionally, the vehicles may also be missing the intermediate side reflex reflectors located at, or near, the midpoint of the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

If the marker lights are in the wrong location or if the reflectors are missing, it can reduce the visibility of the vehicle to other motorists, increasing the risk of a crash.