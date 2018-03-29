Forest River recalls trailers: spare tire could fall off

Forest River is recalling certain 2018 No Boundaries travel trailers, models NBT10.5 and NBT10.6. The spare tire mount may not be strong enough and the spare tire may detach from the trailer.

If the spare tire detaches from the vehicle, it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare tire mount, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 15, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-1612. Forest River’s number for this recall is 77-0662.