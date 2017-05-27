Comments for Forest River’s new policy: Good news or an idiot’s tale?
So Forest river builds junk, then puts the onus on dealers to make timely fixes, while paying them half the going rate for their work. So the dealer is “rushed” to make a fix, but worries about it “coming back on them”, while using unqualified workers because they are cheaper. I expect there will be fewer FR dealers after this. Just one more reason why I performed 20+ hours of “warranty work” on my new trailer on my own because because going into the dealer/warranty grinder just wasn’t going to happen.
We bought a new Forest River Class C. The dualies were way underinflated; after our pre delivery inspection, a tech removed the slide out fuse without letting anyone know; the automatic stair failed to retract due to the door sensor falling off. The factory support was excellent; at the dealer level, support as a total zero. Even on a new RV, you will sign a disclaimer stating that once you accept delivery, the vehicle is “AS IS” and to correct defects, call the factory. I say Bravo to Forest River for attempting to track product service and quality by their dealers.,
A large loophole. if “that issue may substantially impair the use, market-value or safety of the vehicle.”
Presumably the dealer will make the call on this, and they can simply say it does not fit this requirement.
Bob,
With your idea, I do believe the manufacturers would start producing a “good” product.
The problem I see is they would raise prices to pay for it.
It would not cost the dealer more money, but it sure would you.
Just maybe forest river is actually trying to find where the problems are being created whether on the manufacturing side or the dealer itself. I read so much about dealers not helping people and delivering a unit that IS NOT prepped properly. I’ve had forest river products before and mine have always been really great units!!!!
This could be a good thing, but I can see this backfireing. I can see dealers just dropping the brand altogether. Then what happens?
-
Forest River is the largest manufacturer of RV’s I believe. So just dropping them is really not an option for many dealerships.
I think this is just the beginning. It needs to be “hit” from all sides- Lawmakers need to pass and enforce lemon laws that include RV’s- the “as-is” clause shouldn’t leave owners in the doghouse. Dealers have had a field day being “nice” until the contract is signed, then treating customers like parasites (this is NOT all dealers). Factories need to do a MUCH BETTER job of producing a well-built working product. Customers need to get petitions to lawmakers and collectively demand better products or boycott mfrs until they straighten up. this is like the car dealer’s of the 70’s- things have to change.
It appears Forest River does not track their warranty claim submittals by dealers. They should. E able to look at warranty work ptevioysly completed by dealers and if come back work appears again for that same unit this should be seen from the unit serial number and model at the time of dealer submitting.
Then if is poor dealer workmanship Forest River can contact the dealer direct for or why the come back work is or was necessary before paying a dealer warranty claim a second time for work previously performed. Forest River needs to look into a improved warranty reporting program instead of dumping all the responsibility on their dealers.
I agree if manufacturers would do there own pre- delivery inspections, dealers wouldn’t have so many warrenty issues. Also my dealer must wait for authorization on all warrenty repairs & part ordering before any work is done. So You bring your rv in & a week or 2 goes by waiting for authorization, then another week or 2 for parts, before work is ever started. Not to say dealers are not to blame for not having enough Qualified Technicians (not just warm bodies in the shop) to do the requied work.
-
Sometimes it IS the dealer’s fault. I had our rig in for warranty work and it stayed there for 90 days (fortunately I didn’t need it at the time). Out of 13 items, 3 were repaired. Dealer stated they did not get parts from FR. I contacted FR and they stated they had no record of the dealer contacting them of warranty work or parts required. FR contacted the company and my rig went back to the dealer. 3 days later all warranty work was done. I do not trust dealers anymore.
-
Sounds like too little too late.
Just build a quality product in the first place already !
People won’t mind paying for that quality if it is REAL!
-
so true, just build it right the first time.
-
-
Years ago I toured the Western RV plant, maker of Alpenlite products. The thing that sold me was the last person on the assembly line had a checklist and gummed color dots. Several hours later the unit would be reinserted back into the assembly line to rectify the problems before being sent out to the dealers. Years later, the dealers took over that function, and shortly afterward WRV folded. While other factors came into play, the lack of quality control at the factory is always telling.
Forest River builds junk,they show good,but under the bling,it’s all poor workmanship. Bought a new 2014 42′ Sandpiper, both slide mechanism had to be replaced,this took over six months just to get the parts. Lazy Days t.v. in Tucson did the work,what a bunch of incompetents these people are. Beware of Lazy Days in Tucson. Forest River is the problem. Would never ever buy their carp again
-
Totally agree the industry could build better products and dealers provide better support. Until that happens, be prepared to undertake your own troubleshooting, fixing and maintaining. Its not that hard and kudos to FR employees who visit websites, offer information and guidance to frustrated customers (note: their participation is voluntary and they provide disclaimers that their responses are not in an official capacity).
Much unhappiness among RV’ers reminds me of the guy who bought a new 30 foot yacht and ran it aground on the first outing. After rescue by the Coast Guard, he just shook his head and said “I just don’t understand. The map was blue where we were going.” Many first time RV’ers build their expectations upon automobile experience. Which ever way the FR experiment goes, the customer must share responsibility for safe and proper operation of RV systems. If one isn’t prepared to view RV’ing as a hobby and learning experience, it’d be better to drive cars and stay in motels.
Forest River is owned by Warren Buffet’s company Birkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffet has always preached about being honest and companies he owns are run well. I would suggest finding a way to get his attention about the problems with Forest River.
We bought our FR 2.5 years ago, then started reading thru the horror stories of frames coming apart and all sorts of scary stuff. Emailed our seller (private party ) with a few questions and discovered that they had no issues with anything and neither have we since then. I did most of the bigger maintenance items like tires, springs, and roof resealing that would seem to be expected on a now 10 year old 5th wheel TH; but it has been a great rig. Now there is that curious concept of using a hammer on hidden inside walls to bring in wiring and water lines 1 LOL
Bought ’05 Wildcat, new. Had TV antenna wiring problem, axle misalignment that ate tires, bed frame broke, A/C coil freezing up, (sensor not on coil), and the biggie……rubber roof bubbled up, split 1/3 of trailer length, with thunderstorms predicted in 2 hours. Dealer had taken pics of bubbles, sent to FR who said it “wasn’t bad enough for replacement.” Left on a trip a week later, discovered the damage at our destination 230 miles from home. I called the dealer, reminded him of FR’s ” not bad enough comment. I then told him, “Well, it’s bad enough, now!”
Forest River……not for me, Bubba
It is time all dealers get together and refuse all warranty from Forest River let these large companys set up there own warranty shops becauce the garbage that is coming out of all these companys is just awfull