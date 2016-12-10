Comments for Four major cities to ban all diesel vehicles
“In Europe, the BBC reports that diesel-based pollution kills about 467,000 people a year”. How do they come up with this stuff? They know exactly how many people die from cigarette smoke, air pollution, tainted food, bad toothpaste, nuclear power, ant poison, rotten watermelon, doctor’s mistakes, etc. But Europe is totally screwed up anyway so no surprise there.
And if they ban diesel engines, just what is going to power the trucks that make the country work and move?
I always get a kick of how they pick numbers out of the air for these statistics and no one questions it. The article could have said ten million die and few would question it. When something says “scientific evidence says” a red flag goes up for me. Science isn’t science anymore. It’s an agenda.
Science is study. People’s agenda driven conclusions can distort the facts revealed through study.
i don’t think they have all the smog checks and recheck that we do here in the good old USA on our autos and trucks ????
I’ve lived in Latvia for nearly 19 years. Our cars are emissions tested (and safety tested) every year and must meet certain standards or be repaired. I’m sure that’s true of all these cities. It isn’t the smog produced by one car that’s the problem. Smog is caused by congestion – too much traffic in a congested area. There are VERY few diesels in CA in comparison to Europe and yet CA is infamous for its smog. Even eliminating all diesel trucks wouldn’t solve the problems. It troubles me that the environmentalists have called for 0% emissions. That’s not possible. But diesels are the target because that’s their goal. Ridiculous – even gas powered cars have emissions. I also dispute their figures on how many people die of diesel induced lung disease. How do you test for that? Where are the comparison figures? I don’t believe the studies would bear them out. Consider we have a larger population today so I would expect death by lung disease to go up as the population does. Let’s not blame diesel cars from Europe which has very strict standards about these things. Europeans are obsessed with air quality and climate change, etc. All of the cities mentioned have one thing in common – they are congested with traffic. That is the cause of the smog problem.
For any of you who have visited Europe, what percentage of their daily drivers are diesel?
My bet is its the higher percentage because the diesel powered cars get much better mileage compared to gas powered. And this doesn’t seem to take into account DEF
Yes diesels are favored even in colder climates of northern Europe. And yes, it’s due to a couple of things: (1) mileage and (2) ease of repairs and parts. Most of the diesel cars are actually manufactured in Europe (e.g. Volkswagon, BMW, etc.). Doing away with them would hurt the automotive industry. I don’t believe it would make a great difference in air quality. Let’s face it, it’s NOT practical for everyone to drive an electric car, but that’s what would have to happen. Not practical for commercial trucks at all.
This seem unlikely to happen in the us simply because that would be considered regulating interstate commerce, which, under the Constitution, is under the purview of the Federal Gov’t. only, not the states or municipalities. That’s why you see these 53″ long tractor trailers trying to negotiate city streets to make deliveries.
Did you know that 76.8423% of statistics are made up on the spot.
All freight lines should refuse to haul into subject cities. They should drop loads at the city limits and charge a 500% dropping charge for doing so and then require that shipments be taken into the city on their special fleet of gas or electric haulers applying another 500% hauling fee.
And the EU comes to an abrupt END. There is a sea change coming, and a new dawn. Buckle your seatbelts ladies and gents, i’m likin it! Long live fossil fuels.
I hate diesel pickups – they are noise pollution in RV parks! I hate getting behind diesel trucks that spew out black smoke causing you to cough. Doing away would be impractical. They just need to set emission standards for diesel like gas powered. Make the truck owners keep them in better working order so they don’t spew out the black smoke, etc.
Diesel vehicles produced prior to 2011 are dirty and smoky IF they are not properly maintained. I’ve been stuck behind many gasoline powered vehicles with the same problem – not properly maintained. However, diesels produced after 2011 are cleaner, with minimal particular emissions, due to the use of DEF. Let’s not wrap all diesel vehicles in with the older, not maintained ones.
I have driven a school bus for seven years and our busses are diesel and this is the first year I have not had any bronchitis and or respiratory issues. The difference is that anytime I am in the bus yard I wear a mask.
Interesting also is that at the state emission testing centers the employees are required to wear mask when ever they are testing a diesel vehicle.
Don’t worry, it will never happen in the USA, with Trump… The EPA will be history…