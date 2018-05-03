Free 2018 dinghy towing guide now available

The folks at motorhome.com have released the 2018 Guide to Dinghy Towing. It’s a free PDF download, and features “all manufacturer-approved, flat-towable cars, trucks and SUVs.” It’s important, for example, to make sure that your “toad” is capable of being towed with all four wheels on the pavement, if that’s what you want. Otherwise you may find yourself having to haul your toad on a trailer. It’s also important to be familiar with a braking system that fully communicates between your motorhome and your towed vehicle. These and other towing issues are addressed in this guide. Click here to read/download.