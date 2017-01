I keep getting mail from the Neptune Society. That’s the company that will cremate you after you die (but not before, of course) for a modest fee compared to burying you in the ground in an expensive coffin.

Recently, my junk mail from the company has offered, right on the front of the envelope, this message: “Free Pre-Paid Cremation.” To which I say, “huh?” Free but pre-paid? Does that make sense to you? Watch to the video and I’ll tell you more.