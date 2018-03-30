Free up sticky zippers and snaps with Snap-Stick

Dirt and road grime play havoc with awning and screen room zippers, window sunshade snaps, and all exposed hinges. Frustrated RV owners often buy special tools just to open and close them, and occasionally damage the surrounding fabric when attempting to free the fastener. With Shurhold’s Snap-Stick, a few minutes of simple maintenance alleviates hours of irritation later.

A unique, solid, wax-like formula, Snap-Stick lubricates and protects snaps, zippers, hinges and other small hardware from the effects of being exposed to a harsh outdoor environment. Unscented, nontoxic and biodegradable, it won’t harm fabric, fiberglass, metal or plastic. Unlike sprays and gels, it goes only where its dabbed. It works like lip balm: twist the base for the exact amount of product needed.

Snap-Stick is simple to use. For snaps, it’s dabbed on one side then worked a few times into both sides of the fastener. Run up and down lightly on the teeth of both sides of a zipper, open and close several times – it frees even the stickiest closure. Perfect for use on keys to keep locks working smoothly – a single use provides up to three months of protection and smooth operation.

