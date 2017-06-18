Free up stuck hardware, snaps and zippers with E-Z Snap





By Bob Difley

Outdoor storage wreaks havoc on snaps, zippers and hinges. Even after washing off the dirt, they can still be sticky and tough to use. It can get so bad that the fabric will actually tear before they work. Iosso Products’ E-Z Snap frees the most stubborn fastener back to a like-new condition. It’s made in the USA.

E-Z Snap lubricates and reduces friction. It’s waterproof and won’t melt away in hot weather, so it doesn’t have to be constantly reapplied throughout the season. Beyond its uses on outdoor canvas hardware, E-Z Snap works on drawer slides and other places a little added slip is needed. The formula is nonhazardous and doesn’t contain any solvents, silicone or Teflon. It comes in a 1.5 oz. easy-to-dispense tube.

Iosso is a manufacturer of premium outdoor cleaning, polishing, lubrication and maintenance products for boats, RVs, aviation, the shooting sports and other markets. Its formulas are environmentally responsible.

Learn about E-Z Snap and other Iosso products on the Iosso website or purchase E-Z Snap on Amazon.

Information obtained from press release.

