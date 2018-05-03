Fugitive may be hiding in campground. Seen him?

Officials in Calumet County, Wisc., are asking campers to be on the lookout for a wanted man who could be hiding in an area campground. U.S. Marshals have been searching for 38-year-old Dallas Christel since March, according to WMTV. He’s five-feet-seven-inches tall and 125 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be going by the name Dallas Grabinski.

“These type of people when they’re on the run like this sometimes can be desperate,” said Lt. Mark Wiegert of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department. “So, we always advise the public not to confront them on their own. To let law enforcement do that.”

Christel is wanted for a number of charges including second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation. Prosecutors say in May 2017, Christel raped and then strangled a woman in New Holstein during a domestic abuse incident. Christel is a repeat offender of domestic abuse and also has multiple narcotic violations, officials say.

Readers: Please post this article to your Facebook or other social media pages. Let’s help catch this guy. He does not belong in our campgrounds.

He was supposed to stand trial in the New Holstein rape case, but never showed up and then went off the grid. He has many identifying characteristics because of a wealth of tattoos. He also has gauges in his ears.

Investigators say Christel has ties to Michigan and Colorado, but is most likely hiding somewhere in Wisconsin, very likely in a campground.

If you believe you have seen Christel, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-SOLVE-CRIME or the New Holstein Police Department at 920-898-4241.