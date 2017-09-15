I love to travel. Want to travel all the time. But I do not want to be a full-timer. I want a home to come home to. So I use your tips to downsize and clean house. It is unbelievable how much ‘stuff’ I have. The old saying, ‘If I knew then what I know now, I would not have accumulated so much ‘stuff.’ I think we all fall into the same category. I wish I would have had back then more discernment, wisdom, etc. not to collect so much. And then there was the old saying, ‘I do not want to get rid of it just in case I might need it some day.’ We just have to many things in America that suck us into believing we need it. We have very little self-restraint or self-discipline. So we wind up with so much “STUFF.” Reply
