Don’t use the wrong math comparing fulltime to vacation RVing

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re pondering whether you should jump into the RV lifestyle, don’t make the mistake that some do. They think about the times they’ve taken the rig out for a vacation trip, then they do some kind of weird math in their heads and say, “Well, that’s what fulltime RVing must be like.”

Not!

A vacation in an RV isn’t comparable to fulltiming. Why not? First off, take a look at the sorts of rigs that fulltime RVers actually live in – then compare to the typical “vacation” RV. Size is often a difference. Yes, many fulltime RVers will tell you, one does need a bit more “space” to get along when living in an RV 24/7. And yes, that’s particularly true if you’re fulltiming with a partner. Unless you’re one of those really rare birds, even fulltime RVers need a little personal space. So if you took your pop-up out for a week or two and you came home ready to decapitate your significant other, it may be that you’ll be facing life in prison without parole if you start fulltiming. You may need to upsize your RV.

Vacation RVers always have that little cloud over their heads in the form of an internal calendar/chronograph that, like the alarm clock in the wee-hours of Monday morning, is just ready to pounce and shove you out of bed. You know, no matter how nice your vacation is, it’s going to end and you’ll need to return to the life or Mr. or Ms. Responsible. Not that fulltimers aren’t responsible – many of them have jobs to keep bread on the table. But there’s just a different mindset when fulltiming – often described as a peculiar form of freedom.

Vacation RVers also have to deal with the reality that happens before and after every trip. Put the stuff in, take the stuff out, and by the way, in the middle of the trip, find out what you forgot to put in. We know from personal experience just how true this is. When we were fulltiming, firing up the rig and heading out for a conference, a family gathering, or just some “time off” was easy. You just did it. Now it’s a matter of making lists, scooting back and forth with a wheelbarrow full of stuff, loading up, then repeating the process on the return end. It’s a hassle.

When you’re not using the rig constantly, things aren’t always maintained (face it, you just don’t think about it), and far too often on a vacation trip, something doesn’t work quite right – or doesn’t work at all. When fulltiming, you tend to notice the warning signs, and if you’re smart, you’ll fix it before it leaves you hanging.

The same is true for needed supplies. Most RVers have suffered the agony of a middle-of-the-night visit to the bathroom – only to find they’ve just hit the last square of toilet paper on the roll. Or you reach up in the kitchen cabinet for your favorite box of SnackyCrackies, and hey! What happened? When fulltiming, it’s just easier to stay on top of food and supplies.

So if your last vacation involved a fight with the “other half,” a broken down generator, the lost toothbrush, and a feeling of harassment because things just weren’t quite like they are at home, don’t add those things up and multiply them by 365 days. If you want to use that kind of equation, better you should count those beautiful sunsets, the new friends made, the feeling of freedom – add them up, then multiply. Sure, fulltimers do have their problems on the road, but most will tell you, the reality of the good things far outweighs the fear of the bad.