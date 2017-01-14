Having sold off our “stuff” and moved into our motorhome full time in 2010 we have seen 45 states and 8 Canadian provinces and have loved the travel. However, I will state that there are times (for me not my wife) where I just want to return to a “home base” and have a garage again and workshop, so I see one of the considerations as “Can you afford to purchase again?” when you return from your adventures and since we are all aging, where would you like to stay for the rest of your life once you can no longer live on the road? Reply
Having sold off our “stuff” and moved into our motorhome full time in 2010 we have seen 45 states and 8 Canadian provinces and have loved the travel. However, I will state that there are times (for me not my wife) where I just want to return to a “home base” and have a garage again and workshop, so I see one of the considerations as “Can you afford to purchase again?” when you return from your adventures and since we are all aging, where would you like to stay for the rest of your life once you can no longer live on the road?