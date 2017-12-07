Comments for Fulltime RVing – What’s the best kind of RV for you?
Wonder what percentage of FMCA members own Class Bs? I can guarantee you that there are Class B full timers out there. I know several personally. The real percentage is small, but not zero. Most likely though, they, like us, have no use for the Escapees club.
-
Woops, meant “what percentage of Escapees Club members own Class B’s?”
If you can’t get up and down the stairs to/from the bedroom in a fiver, how do you gain entry to any RV. I suppose one could say even the class B’s have a ‘step’ or two. And, I do drive a dually and most often park away from the mall entrance when shopping. More so, so that my doors aren’t dinged. I find in Arizona that most parking lots have larger spaces as there are so many trucks down here for the winter. And it’s not just my dually tubs, my length, being a crew-cab long-box, causes more issues than my width as most shopping malls spaces are meant for a normal sized car not a truck.