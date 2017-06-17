Very timely and spot-on article. One RV magazine recently published a review of a Sprinter-based Class B coach that had a 179K MSRP. When I reviewed the specs listing, the CCC was only 370(!) lbs. To confirm, that’s 370 lbs. before passengers! It’s difficult to understand how such a unit can even be offered in the RV marketplace… Reply
