Full-time RVers: What object(s) could you NOT leave behind?

By Chuck Woodbury

This video below got me thinking. I think you will like it. What it made me think about relates to full-time RVers who sold their homes for a life on the road.

I’ll pose my thought as a question: What object (or objects) could you absolutely NOT part with when you moved into your RV? Was it a certain photo, or maybe your mother’s necklace, or an old coat you’ve had for years and years but could simply not do without?

Please confess to the world about that certain something you simply could not, no matter how hard you tried, sell, give away or otherwise be without.

To give you an idea of what I could not leave behind: I could not part with my father’s hairbrush. When he died nine years ago, I put the brush inside two Ziploc bags. The brush still smells like my father. Once a year on his birthday I open the bag-in-a-bag, close my eyes, and inhale a whiff of what my father smelled like. It brings a flood a memories. We can see pictures of someone we lost, we can hear their recorded voice, but we cannot smell them. That brush allows me to preserve a little extra memory of my father. I could not give it up.

So what can’t you part with? Please (please, please, please) leave a comment!

