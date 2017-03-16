Funny pet names





Last week (March 11), to enter our contest we required only that entrants tell us the funniest pet name they had ever heard. Enjoy reading some of those we liked the best.

From editor Chuck Woodbury: Not an entry, but my favorites: My sister had a hamster named Film Projector (go figure). She has two dogs, Mini and Cooper (get it, MiniCooper, the car?). She once rescued a baby Swallow, which subsequently lived happily for a year (without ever growing feathers) in her bathtub. His name was Clark. In a long line of schnauzers, one was named Baron Von Halbourg (long story). My daughter’s dog, a hyperactive rescue from the streets of Puerto Rico, is named Astor, but he is formally known as Astor the Disaster.

NOW, FROM OUR READERS WHO ENTERED THE CONTEST:

Field Marshal Von Clucker (My pet Arcana rooster) —Curt L Coffee

Dog – Abner Doubledoodle. Cat – Butch Catsidy. Pig – Chris P. Bacon. —Guy George

The funniest pet name I heard was for a small dog named Pita. It was an acronym for Pain In The. . . well you know. —Tom Wilson

My current Maltese’s name is Tricky Woo which we think is pretty funny. He loves our motorhome trips! —Thomas Bender

Ninja, our black pug who is very sneaky when eating lunch or dinner; Snoopy our fawn pug who used to sit on top of her house at the breeders and hang out. —Eric C Ramey

Fizzle Fits —Leo Sharpe

Funny pet name: No Name (pronounced Nonamie) —Jerri Wiley

Anderson Pooper. —Mark S. Shields

Funniest name of a pet – “Hey You” – The family could not come up with a name for the dog so he was called Hey You until a name was accepted by everyone. Once a name was chosen the dog had gotten use to Hey You and would only respond to that name. —John Staba

Many years ago, I had a White Capuchin Monkey named Cricket. —Jerry Roberts

Albecrombie Magilicutty. —Ed Dmochowski

My son named his dog Chump because he always wanted to call him with “Come here Chump”. —Don and Connie Peterson

Purrypurrycharliepadpad —Lydia Bishop

Dufus —Al Yates

We met a couple camping in Tennessee they had a Dachshund named King Kong —Ed Lanyon

Doodler —Robert Murphy

Lovely Trudy —Rik Brackett

A dog named “NO” —Sylvia Robinson

Funniest pet name “Stinkfoot” the dog —Ed Cronin

Pets Name “Fresca” —Jack McClaren

Funniest Pet name : Horse named Bunny —Steve & Keri Partee

The funniest pet name I’ve heard is : Chief Tater Tot. —Bob Dunn

Dog was named “Cat” —Virginia Nehring

My dog’s name when I was a kid was Bubbles. —Jim Lyon

Dog named “Stay“….. Come here, Stay. —Paul W Sternett

Our little kitty was named Radar. His ears were too big for his head! —Greg Cravens

The cat name I am entering is not the funniest. But it was funny, how he got the name “Taboo.” He found us as a lost stray. My husband said, “No cats in the house! Cats are taboo in this house — we’re planning a move!” as we were, indeed. —Laurie Otto

Stephanie —Dale Kekelis

We had two dogs when I was a kid named Scoots and Squeaks. —Don Davis

Our first dog was named “Ting”. Our 2-3 year boy had an imaginary puppy he led around by pulling a length of string calling out, “Here ting, here ting”. His effort to pronounce the word string turned into the name of his first dog , Ting. —Lavelle Ward

Dixie —Jim, Dolly and Dixie Webster

ARVEE (Editor: Get it?) —Bob Zagami

We name our sweet little dog Cricket because he jumps around like a cricket. —Ken and Patsy Palmour

I had a cat once and her name was Nosebags. Named so because she was so nosey, after a dog that was in a movie that always caught socks with his nose. —Joanne Staples

Pet name: Stay —James Ogle

A female Dachshund by the name of T.O.D.D. (the other dachshund dog) —Nelson Needham

Funniest: Two come to mind. My aunts bulldog was named Mucus. My cousins beagle was named Scrounge. —J. J. Bradshaw

Bark… and every time you call or mentioned his name, that’s what he would do. He was our 3-year old’s first dog and he named it. —Mike Fox

My brother has a chihuahua named Ricky Bobby. —Justin Arneson

My cousin named his dog, Stupid, because it was. We had a cat we named Velcro, because it would leap at and stick to the window curtains. —Randy K. Walker

Twinky. —Mrs. Angela Lee

Funny Pet Name – Barkazink. Named by our young daughter, he was generally known as Barky or Zinky. —John Carlson

My pet goat growing we named Ishkabibble. Completely contrived by a 10 year old boy. —Frank Gum III

Porkchop —John R. Rose

Toots. —Cliff Day

Funny. —Ed Grondona (Editor: We think Ed’s pulling our leg with his “funny” pet name.)

Marshmellow. —Jerry Griffin

My vote for a funny pet name is Pandemonium. —Sharon Potere

I like Chew Barka and Winnie the Poodle. —Diane Yauney

Staying at Golden Village palms in Hemet, Ca., this winter and the dog next door is a Basset hound named Mudflat. —Bill Moore

Checkers. —Walt Van Leer

Dog – Franco.; Dog – Troubles. Gibbit the Gerbil. —Jerry Johnson

Funniest name: Miyahoo. —Marilyn Maxwell-Roosen

My wife had a cat named Rover. —LeRoy Heath

Funny pet name – Mitzi. Dog was named for Mitzi Gaynor because the all-black dog was born with white paws – dancing shoes. —David Grall

S**t for brains —Glenn Dickens

The name of our beagle hound dog was Eatso. Translated, EATSO means ELVIS. —Steve Matthias

Dog name: Theory. —Lincoln A, Brown

Cricket —F. Brent Betenson

PeePee —Kay Havig

Winkles —Warren Gress

James Thurber’s dog was named “Thanks For The Home Run Clyde” —John Jamieson

Zipper —Robert Wojtas

This is a list of names suggested for adopted strays, sent in by Judd Sills:

Impulse – dog was love at first sight. An impulse; Journey (dog was on a journey that led to you); Keeper; Kisa – an acronym for Knight In Shining Armour. Kayle – means faithful dog in Hebrew; Kismet, which means fate. Lucky.

A dog named Cat. Poor doggie. —Vickie Ames

The funniest pet name I’ve heard, or maybe it’s just my favorite, was a dog named Dawg. —Edie Thomas

We have two dogs: Harper Lee (female lab) and Truman Capote (male Shih-Tzu, Cavalier King Charles mix) —Bob Schneider

Dog name is ,Sproutz, a Brussels Griffon. The name Sproutz is for brussel sprouts —Gary, Barb & Sproutz Born

We had two Shelty dogs: Panther and Tiger —Joe Huston

Funniest dog name: Baron Von Furrrypants. —Dick Hilde

Lottafur was a Samoyed. Lots of fur. I called him Lucifer because that dog sure didn’t like me sitting next to his owner (my girlfriend at the time). —Dan Tafoya

Dog’s name: 2Bits —John J Callahan

Pet’s Name (Dog): Pickles —David Hunter

Funniest pet name : Waffles —Nelson Tim (Editor: Sorry if we got your name backwards.)

Bumper. —Bill Shane

My uncle called his beagle “Sooner,” because he’d sooner go on the floor than outside. —Frank Chickilly

Byte. —Earl Deslippe

Knew a guy that found a stray and named him “Son.” Another that named his dog “Brother.” —Albert Hall

I’d heard of an owner whose dog had lost a leg to cancer, named his dog “Tripod” and another who had 2 dogs, one named “Donald” and the other was named “Duck” so when he’d want them to come he just hollered “Donald Duck”! —Ken Gerding

Possum Lips. —Jerry Smith

Funny pet name: Rat, Rat, the neighbor’s cat —Gary Sandberg

Chew Barka. —Dave Scheeler

Bubba Dog. —Jack Averyt

The funniest pet name was for a trick dog: Skidboot. —Diane Siracusa

Hop-along (a 3 Legged Dog) —Steve Becker

Funniest Pet Name I ever heard of was Sir Arthur Wriggles. It was a Chizou (SheeZoo) mix. Cutest little guy. —Fran Pearson

Scheherazade. —Tony Madia*

Ballsy. —Lucy Madia* (*Editor: Don’t forget — only one entry per household per contest.)

Pickles. —Terry Bachi

Our dog is named: “Marleysaurus Rex“because he was totally uncontrollable when we first picked him up after someone dumped him on a highway when he was a pup. After his first camping trip (of 18 weeks), he was a totally different dog. But his name stuck. —Craig Hall

Fluffy was the name chosen by our 4-year-old daughter when we lived in Bedford, England. Fluffy was a short-haired, coal black cat! —Kathryn Hall Allahyari (Editor: We’re glad you love our newsletter, Kathryn! 😀 )

One of the best animal names ever is Gladys – given to a full-sized Great Dane. “Gladys” just doesn’t fit her size! —John Daynes

Maybe not the funniest names, but certainly the cutest we have heard in a long while. While camping at Denali National Park a couple years ago, we met a couple who had two darling Pomeranian dogs. When we asked their names, the owner said, “ The larger dog is Pokee and the smaller one is Mon!” For the next couple days, until they left the park, we would walk by their motor home and say, “Good day, Pokee Mon!” It certainly sounded funny then! —Steve and Idris Van Sant

“Chump Change” for my next one, because that is all I’ll have. —Beverley Fitch

“Dammit.” Given to a dog, as in “Come here, Dammit!” —Tren Alford

Funniest pet name: Mortimer. —Maxcy Hall

My niece has two cats: Sandy Claws and my fav: Ann Chovy. Hope you publish all the entries next Sat. 🙂 —Pam Piazza (Editor: Yep. They’re all here. 😀 )

Funniest or maybe stupidest pet name: Pork Chop —Susan Kaltenbach

Phideaux —Jim Knoch

Butch Cat-sidy —Edward Zogg

Igloo – (nicknamed IGGY) – belongs to an adult male Olde English Bulldog. —Ken Lailer

Pets name, Frou Frou. —Charles MacMahon

Funniest pet name, Bozo. —Dave Laton

Then there is the mutt called “Phydeau.” —Gene Bjerke

The funniest pet name I have heard was “Dioji” (phonetic spelling of d.o.g.) The cat’s name was “Seeati” (phonetic spelling of c.a.t) —Debi Pitzer

My entry is “Spot” on a dog that had none. —Ronald Schulz

Dufus. —Frank A Mengel

“D o g” prounounced Diogi. —Bill Legant

A French Bulldog named Porkpie. —Fred D. Peters

Funny pet name — Floyd. This was our dog’s name (we inherited Floyd, and kept the name he’d been given). —Tim and Julie Anderson

We had a dog it was a white poodle cocker mix. Her name was Spooky. —Bethene Denman

We had two cats, a Critter and a Varmint. —Leslie Ostyn

“Flbll” —Judy Jarvis (Editor: Is that short for “fleaball”? Sorry. 😉 )

Dog named Barkley. —Kenneth Fuller

Someone. — My husband and I named our first cat “Someone,” so if either of us were at home alone, we would always have “Someone” with us. —Debbie Harding

Not sure if this is the funniest but it is unusual. Our cat’s name is Nickolardie or Nick for short. Our grandson named him. —Ron and Nancy Vanderhoof

TooGo (a beagle that always did have “to go a lot”); D.O.G. (Pronounced Deeogee) —Connie C. Hatch

The funny name for a dog I heard was Ravenous and they called him RV for short. —Lyn Frankland

A small fat brown puppy named Spud, because he looked like a large potato. —Pat Gerard

Funnest cat name – Dagger —Dan Quast

(Not ME) and (Me Too) —Stanley Talbert

Kokomo Doughty. —Jeff Jarrett

Name: Sara —Bonnie Dettmer

Neighbor had a dog he named: Meatfart. Didn’t holler the name out too loudly at the doggie park for obvious reasons. —Alex Vira

The funniest pet name we ever heard is from our neighbor who named his big black lab Machine. When we asked him how he came up with that name, he replied, “Because he is a pooping machine!” —Kathy Burke

A dog we rescued from a trap, couldn’t save the leg so we made a ‘peg-leg’ for her. Which led to us calling her Peg. Peg soon learned to get around just as well on three legs as she had on four and very sweetly let her ‘kids’ know she didn’t need that wood thing anymore. So we took off the laboriously crafted leather harness and used the stick to play fetch with her instead. —Carla Coleman

Zipper. (Ron’s first childhood pet. To choose a name, four siblings [Ronnie was the youngest, at 5] put names on slips of paper and they were put into a hat. Ron’s slip of paper, on which he had written Zipper, was picked. He chose that because it was the dog’s name in a book from his reading class. —Ron & Sherri Barnes

Mia Ferret —Pam Harsch

God —Clark (Editor: Dog spelled backward?)

Funniest pet name — Snafu. —Debby Deskin

Cat named Doc which stood for damned ole cat. —Roland Ballow

Artie – short for “Artichoke” — a gigantic St. Bernard puppy seen frolicking on a beach near Seattle decades ago. His owner was calling, “Artie … Artie.” As he walked passed me, he said, quietly (for some reason), “It’s short for Artichoke.” I’ve never forgotten that. —Diane at RVtravel.com. (No, I didn’t enter the contest. 😉 )