My son has a 14″ long “bearded dragon” lizard named ‘Fluffy.’
A friend has a Bassett Hound called ‘Stretch’
Love all these clever names, but the name “Ishkabibble” wasn’t unique. It was a word both my grandmother and mother used quite often when they referred to something they considered trivial. “Oh, ishkabibble!” my mother would say when I would come to her complaining about something my younger brothers had done. Here’s a full explanation of the term and its roots: http://www.worldwidewords.org/weirdwords/ww-ish1.htm
My daughter had a Dalmation named Arson her original name for him was Door knob He liked Arson better