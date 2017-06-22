Bob, also check out the 12 volt mattress heaters and blankets you can get from truck stops and Amazon. They’ll keep your bed toasty all night and draw only a tiny bit of power. Then as you say a shot of furnace when you start the coffee in the morning. One furnace cycle warms the coach up nicely and uses little power or propane. Reply
Bob, also check out the 12 volt mattress heaters and blankets you can get from truck stops and Amazon. They’ll keep your bed toasty all night and draw only a tiny bit of power. Then as you say a shot of furnace when you start the coffee in the morning. One furnace cycle warms the coach up nicely and uses little power or propane.