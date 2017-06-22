You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Bob Difley > Furnace gobbles electricity when boondocking: Try this instead

Comments for Furnace gobbles electricity when boondocking: Try this instead

  • Bob, also check out the 12 volt mattress heaters and blankets you can get from truck stops and Amazon. They’ll keep your bed toasty all night and draw only a tiny bit of power. Then as you say a shot of furnace when you start the coffee in the morning. One furnace cycle warms the coach up nicely and uses little power or propane.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016